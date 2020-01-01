Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | "D-Day - Oblak" vs "Minotaur - Neuer"

Who should make it into the "Coalition VS Allegiance" ultimate team?

Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play, battle-royal multiplayer offering is one of the most successful video games in the world, as it has crossed the 60 million-player milestone in less than 2 months.

Warzone pits 150 players against one another in teams of three, four or solo in an ever-closing map. The game, which is free to download also features another mode, Blood Money, outside of its battle royal, which has players competing to gather cash across the map en route to $1 million and victory.

The game features two main factions of the Operators: the Coalition and the Allegiance. Both factions include a variety of Operators to choose from. The Coalition is a multinational alliance that consists of operators from SAS, Warcom and Demon Dogs, while the Allegiance is made up of the remnants of the Russian Forces in Urzikstan, foreign mercenaries and rogue NATO soldiers.

And while the Operators are getting famous among the gamers, Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone. We'll then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience will be involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For our first poll, we are going to be looking at D-day from the Coalition faction and Minotaur from the Allegiance one.

D-Day - Jan Oblak: They both share many similarities in terms of physical characteristics. They are both tall, strong and have the same style of beard. Obalk is a bold goalkeeper thak makes a lot of sacrifices for his team and so is D-DAY in the battle field.

Minotaur - Manuel Neuer: We are almost talking about lookalikes. They are both blond, strong, tall and have the same haircut with no beard. Taking risks is something they have in common.

Both Neuer and Oblak are definitely among the best goalkeepers and the world, but who should feature is the Coalition vs Allegiance utlimate team? vote below