Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | Benzema joins the ultimate team

Karim Benzema beats out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to secure his place in Warzone's ultimate team

Karim Benzema has secured his place in call of Duty: Wazone ultimate team, which features a combo of COD's operators and football players who have similar characteristics.

Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience is involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For the new poll, we had a duel between Karim Benzema and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who were representing Wyatt from the coalition team and Mace from the Allegiance team respectively.

's striker led the poll with 56% of the votes (10131) beating out Arsenla's player who ended up with 44% of the votes (8036).

