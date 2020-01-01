Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign: more exciting than ever

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has arrived right on time for the next-gen console launches

Nothing is ever as it seems for the campaign, as Raven Software brings a gripping single-player Campaign where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, , , Soviet KGB headquarters, and more.

The single player campaign:

The single player campaign is set in the cold war era of Ronald Reagan, where the Democratic West is in conflict with the Communist Soviet bloc. Tensions are high as the 2 superpowers clash for resources and influence in regional battles like Vietnam & East Berlin.

More teams

A cunning and effective Russian mole agent code named Perseus, which some regard as myth, is the primary target of the elite black ops team. This powerful figure is rumored to be able to change the balance of the Cold War, so an elite group of operators are sent with the consent of the US President to go after them.

In the hunt to take down Perseus, you will be battling in conflict zones across the globe. Places includes Vietnam, East Berlin and other western cities with Perseus appearance.

Missions within the Campaign include a variety of differing playstyles, such as close quarter, stealth, all-out warfare, and long-range combat scenarios. There are also multiple difficulty options, which fit a wide scope of players from those new to the franchise (Recruit) to seasoned experts (Veteran) and hardcore players (Realism).

With nine core missions followed by two alternate endings, here is a full list of the Black Ops Cold War campaign missions:

COLD WAR MISSIONS 1 - NOWHERE LEFT TO RUN

President Ronald Reagan has authorised hits on two Iranian targets. After acquiring intel that they are residing in the , Bell, Woods, Mason and co. are sent to the streets of Amsterdam where they intend to sweep their safe house and put a stop to their threatening behaviour. This mission does leave nowhere to run, but that doesn't mean that you can't drive...

COLD WAR MISSIONS 2 - FRACTURE JAW

Fracture Jaw gives us our first taste of the Viet Cong guerrilla warfare that was pivotal in the Cold War. In 1968, the CIA Orders Russell Adlers' SOG team to secure a valuable asset hidden in a Da Nang firebase, the former capital of the country. Plunging the team into the depths of Vietnam, you'll also get an overhead shot of the beautiful capital, albeit you'll be reigning fire on it from a chopper gunner.

COLD WAR MISSIONS 3 - BRICK IN THE WALL

The first stealth mission is introduced in Brick in the Wall. With a new stealth system implemented in the Black Ops Cold War campaign missions, Bell will be instructed to take down a Berlin-based Russian mobster by the name of Anton Volkov, who has heavy ties to Perseus. Make sure you're not seen as it’s kill or capture in Brick in the Wall.

MISSION 4 - RED LIGHT GREEN LIGHT

The fourth mission sends the squad to a fourth country. This time, Woods and Bell infiltrate a secret facility in the Soviet Republic of in search of intelligence about Perseus’ plans and whereabouts.

COLD WAR MISSIONS 5 - Echoes of the Cold War

From the gathered intel, Perseus has been found to be plundering an abandoned Yamantau base in search of information. With the squad heading to the mountains of Bashkortostan, , soviet Major General Nikita Dragovich is left behind. Combining stealth with explosives, the only way out is by praying to the heavens.

COLD WAR MISSIONS - End of the Line

Perseus has taken one step forward in the nuclear warfare race and is threatening Europe. With the Soviet Union striking fear into Europe, the team heads to Cuba in order to commandeer the stolen Green Light nuke from Perseus.

COLD WAR MISSIONS 8 - Break On Through

In need of more information, OP 40 deploys Bell to search a mysterious bunker deep in the jungles of Vietnam. Bell will have learnt from the best when it comes to searching her own mind, with the numbers expert Mason by her side. The bunker reveals more than just its components. Upon the search, you might want to keep an ear out for the undead...

COLD WAR MISSIONS 9 - Identity Crisis

Mission 9 is the tipping point of all of the Black Ops Cold War campaign missions. After subjecting Bell to a dangerous interrogation, Russel Adler reveals the truth about Bell's past. Here you will have to trust your instincts and choose the fate of the world.

With this, the Black Ops Cold War campaign concludes, leaving scope to continue the storyline in either DLCs or when Treyarch takes the reigns again in two years time.