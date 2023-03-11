Caleb Wiley breaks out! Rising USMNT prospect involved in three goals for Atlanta United against Charlotte FC at just 18 years old

USMNT and Atlanta United rising star Caleb Wiley, 18, put on quite a show on Saturday as he had a hand in three first-half goals against Charlotte FC.

Wiley scores two and assists one for Atlanta

Teenager tripled career goal tally

World Cup winner Almada assists opener

WHAT HAPPENED? Wiley opened the scoring for Atlanta just four minutes in, finishing off a lovely assist from Argentinian international Thiago Almada to give Atlanta the early lead. He then set up Luis Araujo for the second before scoring the third, a simple back-post finish, in first-half stoppage time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's effort was far and away the best performance of Wiley's young career. The teenager broke through in 2022, appearing 26 times with 18 starts while scoring one goal and assisting two more. Internationally, Wiley figures to be a member of the U.S. Under-20s this cycle.

The Atlanta homegrown can play anywhere on the left-hand side, having previously played at left-back while starting on the wing against Charlotte on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR ATLANTA? Following Saturday's match at Bank of America Stadium, Atlanta will return home to face the Portland Timbers in their next match.