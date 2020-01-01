Caleb Okoli: SPAL sign Nigerian and Atalanta defender

The 19-year-old centre-back will spend the 2020-21 campaign with the Stadio Paolo Mazza outfit after leaving the Black and Blues temporarily

Serie B side have announced the signing of Caleb Okoli on a season-long loan from side .

The centre-back began his career with the Vicenza youth team before teaming up with the Black and Blues in the 2017-18 season.

The centre-back has appeared four times on the bench for Atalanta's first team in the Italian top-flight but he is yet to make his debut in the division.

More teams

The 19-year-old defender has now teamed up with the Stadio Paolo Mazza outfit in his quest to enjoy more first-team action.

“SPAL announces that we have acquired on loan from Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio, central defender Memeh Caleb Okoli,” read a statement from the club website.

Okoli will link up with duo Jaume Cuellar and Demba Thiam as well as ’s Mohamed Fares at the club.

The White and Blues were relegated to the Italian second-tier last season after finishing at the bottom of the league table.

SPAL have now bolstered their squad with the Nigerian defender in their quest to make a return to the Serie A at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Article continues below

Pasquale Marino’s men started their campaign in Serie B, playing out a draw against Monza on Friday at U-Power Stadium.

Okoli could make his debut for the Stadio Paolo Mazza outfit when they take on Cosenza in their next league game on October 3.

The centre-back was born in but is eligible to feature for through his parents and will hope to deliver convincing showings for SPAL for a possible call-up to the Super Eagles.