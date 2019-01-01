CFL 2019: Jaime Santos Colado shines as East Bengal beat BSS Sporting club

Jaime Colado scored one and set up for the other goal as East Bengal registered their maiden win in the CFL 2019…

beat BSS Club 2-1 in their second match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2019 on Sunday at the East Bengal ground.

Jaime Santos Colado (18') and Bidyasagar Singh (52') scored for the home side while William Opoku pulled one back in the 93rd minute for BSS.

Alejandro Menendez made five changes to the East Bengal starting XI which lost to in the Durand Cup semifinal in the midweek. Lalthuammawia Ralte, Kamalpreet Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Tondonba Singh and Marcos de la Espada came in place of Mirshad Michu, Samad Ali Mallick, Manoj Mohammed, Kassim Aidara and Pintu Mahata. Meanwhile, Spaniard Marcos was handed his debut.

East Bengal started the match on the ascendancy and dominated proceedings right from the beginning. The ground condition wasn’t ideal for a quality football match due to incessant rains before kick-off. Yet, the East Bengal players adjusted quickly to the condition and attempted to play an attacking brand of football..

The home side broke the deadlock in the 18th minute thanks to a quality strike from Jaime Santos Colado. Colado initiated the move from the midfield by sending a through-ball for Kamalpreet Singh on the right flank. Kamalpreet set up the ball for Brandon Vanlalremdika in return who curled a low cross inside the box.

BSS defender Rakesh Karmakar failed to intercept the ball inside the box as it went to the Spanish attacker. Jaime, with great composure, found the back of the net via the far post.

Former player William Opoku led the attack for BSS and he tried to score an equaliser on quite a few occasions but Marti Crespi dealt with the danger with great resilience.

In the 26th minute, East Bengal could have doubled their lead when Mehtab Singh attempted a header from Jaime’s corner but Karan Thapa cleared the ball from the goal-line.

The Kolkata giants finally doubled their lead in the 52nd minute. Jaime Santos forwarded a long-ball into the box which Karan Thapa cleared unconvincingly before it fell to Bidyasagar Singh. The young striker made no mistake after being given an excellent opening and found the back of the net.

Marcos de la Espada looked impressive and came close to score on some occasions. The Spanish striker was taken off at the hour mark as Menendez attempted to shield the newcomer.

BSS pulled one back in the dying moments of the match from a penalty. Kamalpreet Singh accidentally handled the ball inside the box and the referee was quick to point towards the spot from which William Opoku found the back of the net.

East Bengal will play their third match against Aryan FC on Wednesday at the club ground.