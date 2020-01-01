Caf sets guidelines to strengthen safety and security system ahead of Afcon qualifiers

The African football governing body discussed safety protocols with security officers before international football resumes on the continent next week

Ahead of the resumption of the 2021 qualifiers, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has released guidelines to its member associations which would help boost safety and security protocols before and during matches.

A video-conference chaired by the head of Caf Safety and Security Department, Dr Christian Emeruwa, was held on Wednesday and it had 60 security officers including National Safety and Security Officers (NSSO) of member associations, and Caf safety and security officers in attendance.

After almost a year since the last round of the Afcon qualifiers, the qualification stage for 2021 will resume on November 9 through to November 17 but fans will not be allowed in the stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The talking points of Wednesday’s meeting were the organisation of matches behind closed doors and without spectators, the new accreditation control mechanism and new accreditation zone, the differences between upcoming matches and previous ones, and the need for each member association to have a good safety and security plan before official games.

"Our goal is to ensure that there is uniformity in safety and security operations across Africa with an emphasis on making sure that the matches are played under a safe and secured environment,” Emeruwa said.

“We are mindful of the enormous task ahead, especially how to keep spectators and supporters away from the stadium. Hence, we felt the need to guide all National safety and security officers and appointed Caf safety and security officers on best practices under these conditions.

“The protection of the players and officials before, during, and after the match is of great importance in our operations.

"We need to ensure effective coordination between safety and security officers and all other health officers that will be involved in delivering each match.”