Simba SC head coach Pablo Franco has discussed why he believes Orlando Pirates are worried after the Caf Confederation Cup draw was conducted on Tuesday.

The Tanzanian giants will face the Premier Soccer League side in the first quarter-final and the Spaniard has said their rivals are worried as they have to face a good team.

"I am sure they are also very worried about the draw. They are not happy because they have to face such a good team. But it will be nice to see both teams try to play good football," Franco said, as quoted by the club’s social media pages.

🗣 “Ni timu kubwa ambayo tutakutana nayo (Orlando Pirates), ni timu ngumu lakini kwenye hii hatua kila timu ipo hapo sababu ya kitu. Jambo ambalo nina uhakika nalo ni kuwa hata wao wana wasiwasi, hawana furaha sababu watakutana na timu nzuri.”- Kocha Pablo. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/YdQgjOuwEx — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) April 5, 2022

"I think they are probably the biggest club we could face in this draw and probably the most difficult team also. But at this stage, all these teams are there because of something and are tough opponents."

The former Getafe manager also explained what Wekundu wa Msimbazi should avoid in order to see off the Soweto giants.

"At this stage, there is no margin for mistakes and we need to continue with the same performance [at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium] but also try to be a little bit more accurate, especially when finishing," he added.

"Probably, at this stage, we are not going to have as many chances as before, and in the first game, we need to get that good result if we want to have options.

"Of course, in the return game, we will need to improve our performance and we will need to be much more reliable and competitive because in this competition it is not possible to go to the away field - facing such a good team – without being competitive enough and not having the right mentality.

"If we are capable of getting that both at home and away, I am sure we will have our chances."

The 41-year-old also stressed what he wants to achieve with the Dar es Salaam giants.

"As I have said, I am here to make my own history and to make good history for the club," Pablo added.

"If you are almost 30 years and have never reached that stage in any international competition, that means it will not be an easy achievement.

"But we are going to do our best.

"We will also see the conditions around the game, and if they are the right ones, we will be able to prepare well."

Simba will host Bucs on April 17 for the first-leg clash at Mkapa Stadium before the return leg on April 24 in Johannesburg.