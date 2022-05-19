Caf Confederation Cup: Ofori wanted to hit all Orlando Pirates players - Davids

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids has revealed Ghana international goalkeeper Richard Ofori was furious to the point of wanting to 'hit all players' after the team lost 1-0 to Al Ahly Tripoli in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup semis at Orlando Stadium.

Having won the first leg away 2-0, many had anticipated the second meeting to be an easier one for the Soweto heavyweights but they had to survive nervy moments after conceding late into the match.

"We made the final by losing 1-0. We came into the changing room and there were mixed emotions, Ofori wanted to hit all of our players at that moment, we had to calm him down because we conceded a goal," Davids told the reporters ahead of the final.

"Goalkeepers as crazy as they are, they don’t like to concede and the mood in the change room after the match was perfect, in hindsight. There were not a lot of celebrations.

"Because the celebrations are for after the final, not for making the final. And that is the message and that is the mindset we as Orlando Pirates want to go into this final, get the job done. That’s the main message."

In 2013, Pirates lost the Caf Champions League final to Al Ahly and two years later, they fell to Etoile du Sahel in the Caf Confederation Cup final. Davids has opined the past losses might be a blessing in disguise ahead of their meeting with Moroccan side, RS Berkane.

"We playing it to win, that’s it; in our previous match, you always think about the ways you play a motivational video. Do you have an emotional approach, besides that you talk about after the tactical preparation," the tactician continued.

"Do you show a motivational video? Do you rile the players up? Do you get them emotionally charged before the game? Or is it a game where you try to keep them calm?

"And actually the non-playing squad then sent the video to us the technical team and we created something where they made a video of encouragement and a quote was said that nobody remembers the finalist that loses the match, and that was the message.

"It was as clear as that and immediately turns on the switch and the players thinking, to say we don’t want to go to the final and celebrate, yes, we’ve got to the final without winning the final.

"So the disappointment in our previous match was maybe a blessing in disguise."

The final will be played from 3 PM South African time on Friday.