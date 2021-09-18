Caf Confederation Cup: ‘No hiding place for FAR Rabat’ - Les Buffles’ Okpala

Notwithstanding their deficit against the Moroccans, the Nigerian striker is optimistic about the Parakou-based outfit’s chances of progressing

There is no hiding place for FAR Rabat, according to Les Buffles striker Henry Okpala, ahead of Saturday’s Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round, second leg fixture.

The Beninese side bowed 3-1 to the Moroccans in the first leg staged inside Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium with Zakaria Fati, Hamza Moujahid and Anouar Tarkhatt getting the goals.

Ben Dramane Sanou’s men got their only goal through Roland Beako in the 56th minute.

To have chance to advance, the 2021 Benin Cup winners must defeat the North Africans by at least two clear goals in Parakou – a feat which their Nigerian import claims is possible having learnt from their mistakes.

“In the first leg, the goals came in a rush and I don’t still understand how that happened. We conceded that much because the Moroccans outplayed us,” Okpala told Goal.

“Personally, I wanted to score but that did not happen as I was marking all through the encounter. We wanted at least a draw, but things didn’t just go our own way.

“The defeat was a learning curve for us, and it has formed part of our experience. One of the mistakes we made was rushing at every ball while our opponents were calm and converted their chances.

“We are fully prepared for them and trust me there is no hiding place for them as we are eyeing a place in the second round of the competition.”

The former Sunsel FC star is aware of the uphill task they face to overcome the 12-time Moroccan kings. Nonetheless, he remains bullish about his team’s chances while talking about his debut in Africa.

“I am upbeat we will qualify because we have addressed all our mistakes and we won't repeat on Saturday,” he continued.

“We know that we must overturn our deficit to progress and will the odds for us, we will achieve that.

“It was a thing of joy making my debut in the Caf Confederation Cup and making the starting XI made it more beautiful.

“I wish to play more games in the competition and next season I hope to participate in the Caf Champions League.”