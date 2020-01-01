Caf Champions League: Wydad Casablanca progress as TP Mazembe, Mamelodi Sundowns bow out

This year's semi-finals will be an all-North African affair following the conclusion of Saturday's quarter-finals

Tout Puissant Mazembe were eliminated from the despite a 1-0 win over in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

After losing 2-0 in the away leg in Casablanca last weekend, the result was too much for Mazembe to overturn.

Following a goalless first half at Stade du , the hosts appeared fired up to turn the affair around when teenage forward Isaac Tshikuna Tshibangu reduced arrears five minutes into the second stanza.

Veteran playmaker Tresor Mputu played in Tshibangu as it looked as though Mazembe could launch a successful comeback, but the Moroccans held on to a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Raja Casablanca will now face SC in the semi-finals of the competition, starting with a home fixture before they travel to .

On the same afternoon in Pretoria, got their revenge on , by holding the South Africans to a 1-1 draw on the day.

The Egyptians atoned for a 5-0 humiliation against the same opponents at the same stage of the competition last term.

However, Saturday turned out to be a nightmarish afternoon for Sundowns, who gifted the record African champions an own goal after Lebohang Maboe beat his own goalkeeper Denis Onyango on 21 minutes as their comeback plans were disrupted.

An equaliser by Gaston Sirino six minutes later provided a glimmer of hope for Sundowns to claw back into the contest but still it proved to be a mountain too high to climb, as they failed to breach Ahly after the break.

Elsewhere at Stade Olympique de Rades, Karim Aribi's second half goal was not enough to help lauch a successful comeback in their 1-0 win over .

After the first leg in ended 2-0 in favour of Wydad, the 2018 champions had enough to hold on and progress.

The result saw Wydad reach their second successive Champions League semi-final after Etoile failed to double their advantage for the last 32 minutes of the match..

Wydad will now face Al Ahly in the Last Four in a blockbuster clash.