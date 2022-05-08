Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has underlined the importance of patience to the club's supporters and stakeholders following the impact Pacy Tau had in the first leg of their Caf Champions League semi-final win over ES Setif on Saturday night.

After a lengthy goal drought, the Bafana Bafana star scored a brace and created one as the Team of the Century claimed a 4-0 win over the Algerians, who had Amir Karaoui sent off after a nasty tackle on Hussein El-Shahat.

The other two goals were scored by Taher Mohamed and Mohamed Sherif to put the team firmly in control ahead of the second leg on Saturday.

Mosimane acknowledged the team has a problem in attack but requested calmness from the supporters. He also commented on their opponents and how the red card worked in favour of his charges.

"We need to be patient; after his [Tau] goal drought, he scored in an important game in the semi-final of the Caf Champions League," Mosimane told the media.

"I know that we have a problem in finishing our chances but we need to be calm about it and I am happy that we managed to score four goals.

"ES Setif are a strong team and they had chances to score, but the sending off certainly helped us and we capitalised on it but this is football."

The celebrated South African also insisted it was vital for his team to ensure they won the match by a big margin owing to recent struggles domestically. Prior to the game, the Red Devils had managed to get just one goal in their last three Egyptian top-tier games.

"When you create a lot of chances, you know you’re on the right track, even if you’re not scoring enough goals," Mosimane continued.

"Percy Tau and Mohamed Sherif scored because they are forwards, but Taher’s goal is the most important for me because I played him as a striker and had he not scored, I would get blamed for making such a decision.

"We still haven’t qualified to the final yet despite the flattering scoreline, and it won’t be easy to play against ES Setif in the return leg.

"Before the red card, we were playing well and controlled the game, but what would happen if we had won by just one goal with a man advantage? I would’ve been criticized by the media.

"I have enough experience because I’ve been a coach for 21 years and have gone through a lot of difficult situations in the past."

Al Ahly are the defending champions after a 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in last season's final.