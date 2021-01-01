Caf Champions League Semi-Finals: Kaizer Chiefs to face Wydad Casablanca, Esperance meet Al Ahly

The North African Derby clash between the Tunisian giants and Egyptian football powerhouse will headline the last four action

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semi-finals with the two teams having already met in the group stage earlier this season.

The South African giants succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Tanzanian champions Simba in the quarter-final second-leg clash in Dar es Salaam on Saturday afternoon.

However, Chiefs advanced to the last four for the first club's history after winning the tie 4-3 on aggregate and they had secured a 4-0 win in the first-leg clash at home last weekend.

Amakhosi will face a Wydad side that secured their place in the semi-finals after defeating Algerian side MC Alger 2-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

The former Moroccan champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Alger in the first-leg match in Algiers last weekend, but Walid El Karti's late goal handed Wydad a 1-0 win in the return leg clash in Casablanca on Saturday night.

Wydad thumped Chiefs 4-0 in a Group C encounter at home in February 2021, but Amakhosi got their revenge in the reverse fixture as they emerged 1-0 winners in Johannesburg last month.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final tie will be between Al Ahly and Esperance de Tunis after they overcame Mamelodi Sundowns and CR Belouzidad's respectively in the quarter-finals.

Al Ahly, who are the defending champions, held South African champions Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

The result saw the Egyptian football powerhouse book their place in the last four after Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane masterminded a 3-1 aggregate win over his former club, Sundowns.

Esperance progressed to the semi-finals after defeating Algerian side CR Belouizdad 3-2 on penalties in Rades on Saturday night following a 2-2 draw on aggregate in a quarter-final tie.

Al Ahly will be seeking revenge against Tunisian champions Esperance, who defeated the Red Devils in the 2018 Champions League final which remains the last meeting between the two North African giants.

The two semi-final ties are scheduled to be played next month with the first-leg matches scheduled to take place on June 18/19 and the return leg games will then be played on June 25/26.

The winners on aggregate will advance to the final which will take place on 17 July 2021 at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.