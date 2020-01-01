Caf Champions League Quarter-final Draw: Mamelodi Sundowns get Al Ahly

On Wednesday night the whole continent eagerly awaited the draw for Africa's biggest trophy

have been pitted against in the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 Caf .

The draw for the remaining six teams in the competition was conducted on Wednesday night.

The Brazilians were always going to face difficult African sides despite finishing top of Group C in the group stage.

Pitso Mosimane's men will have to travel to Cairo for the first leg before hosting the eight-time African champions in Tshwane in the return leg.

Sundowns lifted the Caf Champions League trophy in 2016, and are looking to win only their second continental crown later this year.

They became the first Southern African side to go unbeaten in the group stage last weekend.

Meanwhile, will face in the other match. The two sides are former African champions and this promises to be an exciting affair.

Al Ahly's arch-rivals, , have drawn Esperance in another quarter-final match which is likely to produce fireworks.

Lastly, , who finished second behind Sundowns in Group C, will battle for a place in the semi-finals.

The winner between Sundowns and Al Ahly will face the winner between Wydad and Etoile du Sahel.

This means the winner between Zamalek and Esperance will come up against the winners between Raja Casablanca and .