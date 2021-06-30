Caf Champions League: Al Ahly vs Kaizer Chiefs a David and Goliath affair - Zwane

The Amakhosi tactician feels they did everything to reach the final despite being regarded as underdogs

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Themba Zwane has welcomed the underdog tag going into the July 17 Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly at Stade Mohamed V Stadium.

It will be a battle between nine-time African champions as well as current title holders Al Ahly, and Chiefs, who this season participated in the Champions League group stage for the first-ever time before surprisingly reaching the final.

But Zwane does not mind being regarded as rank outsiders, saying they have always been viewed that way in this competition.

“It is going to be a David and Goliath affair where we will go there as underdogs as has been happening,” said Zwane on SAFM.

“But we have no fear, we have come this far because we simply have been putting in some effort. We deserve to be in the final.

"People might beg to differ but we are in the final because we had to dig deeper. It was not pleasing in the eye for us not to play how people wanted to see.

“But the fact was when you get the opportunity to grind a result, just do so. We are happy we will be playing against coach Pitso because he is one of the best on the continent.”

Since eliminating Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals last Saturday, Chiefs will have to wait for exactly 21 days to be involved in competitive action before they meet Al Ahly.

Meanwhile, the Cairo giants will play four Egyptian Premier League games between now and the Chiefs match.

“It is difficult for us to play a friendly match right now because there is no one available except for maybe teams that have been playing in the playoffs,” continued Zwane.

“So it is difficult for us to get anyone available. Teams are starting pre-season, some will start training around Monday and there is no way they can be ready to play games. Unfortunately on that one, there is no one available to play practice matches against us.

“Some teams are unavailable because of the challenges we find ourselves in as a country. But we will find a way, we have been in the game for many years. So we will try and push our boys though we know playing games and training are totally different.

“But we will find a way because this opportunity only comes once and it is an opportunity we would want to grab with both hands. We don’t have a choice so we have to find a way to make sure that our boys are ready for the final.”