Caf announces Champions League and Confederation Cup final hosts

The continent’s football ruling body has picked the countries to stage the finals of the continental club championships

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced the hosts of the 2020 and Confederation Cup.



Following a decision by the Caf executive committee in June 2019, the tournaments will be played in a single match.



According to the allocation of the locations, newly-built Japoma Stadium in Douala, will host the Caf Champions League final on May 29.

Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon will stage the 2019/20 #TotalCAFCL final on May 29 pic.twitter.com/EqLnd5OcFh — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 16, 2020

Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, will stage the 2019/20 #TotalCAFCC final on May 24. pic.twitter.com/NvOAa2jV1y — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 16, 2020

On the other hand, Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium is the venue of the second-tier Caf Confederation Cup billed for May 24.

The two cities were given the green light following assessments of the submitted bids with infrastructure, accommodation and medical facilities taken into consideration.



In the Champions League, the winner between and will lock horns for the top prize against the winner of or .



For the Confederation Cup, Pyramids/Horoya will battle RS Berkane/Hassania Agadir for the title.