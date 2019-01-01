BVB's last 5 Revierderby wins

Another Ruhr derby is upon us and what better way to build up towards the much anticipated clash with a look back at the last 5 Dortmund wins.

The Revierderby is one of football's most iconic matches played between and , an intense rivalry between two teams battling for supremacy and the right to be known as the kings of Ruhr valley in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Some matches has higher importance than the others due to where the teams stand in the and whether the win over their bitter rivals takes them closer to the title or otherwise. But for anyone on either side of the great divide, the importance of the match represents a much more higher value than just three points.

With the 2018-19 season almost coming to a close, Dortmund are within grasp of their 9th league title and are only a point behind with six matches left to be played. Standing in their way this weekend are Schalke as Dortmund look to continue their two-match winning run.

Dortmund know they must aim for three points at Signal Iduna Park on April 27 against Schalke to keep their title challenge afloat. They have shown that it can be done in the past and here are the last five Dortmund victories over Schalke in the Bundesliga.

Schalke 1 Dortmund 2 (8 December 2018)

Going into the match at Veltins-Arena, league leaders Dortmund were on the ascendency while Schalke were struggling down at the bottom half of the table. The away side went into an early lead when Thomas Delaney nodded in Marco Reus' freekick after only seven minutes played to give the visitors the lead.

VAR would award a spot kick to Schalke after Reus caught Amine Harit inside the box, Daniel Caligiuri step up to convert and made it 1-1. But that wasn't to be the end of the story as young English upstart Jadon Sancho became the hero of Dortmund, drilling home the winner in the 74th minute to move Dortmund nine points clear at the top of the table.

Dortmund 3 Schalke 2 (8 November 2015)

The 87th Revierderby was another exciting classic that saw actions at both ends of the pitch. Shinji Kagawa gave Dortmund the lead at Signal Iduna Park in the 30th minute but the visitors quickly levelled up proceedings just three minutes later through Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. But a Matthias Ginter header in the 43rd minute sent the home side into the lead again at half time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added the cushion for Dortmund with a goal in the 47th minute, finishing up a splendid pass from Gonzalo Castro. Huntelaar would grab his second in the match in the 71st minute but could not stop Dortmund picking all three points at home.

Dortmund 3 Schalke 0 (28 February 2015)

While the scoreline suggest a rather easy game for Dortmund, it was anything but. After 77 minutes of the match being played, the match was still without a goal but cometh the hour, cometh the man, or in this case Batman. Aubameyang's 78th minute goal was celebrated in iconic fashion as he don the Batman mask with Reus putting on the Robin version of it.

Stung by the goal and perhaps even the celebrations, Schalke were left exposed just a minute later as Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored Dortmund's second in the match. Reus added the icing on the cake four minutes from the end to complete Dortmund's fifth successive win in the Bundesliga.

Schalke 1 Dortmund 3 (26 October 2013)

Jurgen Klopp's side raced to an early lead in the 14th minute in a fantastic move that started all the way back from goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller that ended with Aubameyang sliding in Reus' cross. It would take Dortmund until the second half to widen the gap as Mikhtaryan found Nuri Sahin lurking outside the box and the Turkish international slammed in an unstoppable shot in the 51st minute.

Max Meyer pulled a goal back for Schalke 11 minutes later despite Weidenfeller's best efforts to set up and nail-biting end to the game at Veltins-Arena. But Dortmund had other ideas and proceeded to kill off the game in the 73rd minute. Mkhitaryan once again became the provider, driving with the ball from inside his own half before finally laying on the ball to Jakub Blaszczykowski who did not miss.

Schalke 1 Dortmund 2 (14 April 2012)

A derby with the added importance of a title chase for Dortmund showed just why they deserved to win the 2011-12 Bundesliga title. A goal down through Jefferson Farfan's strike in the 7th minute, Dortmund never allowed that to bother them and stormed back into the match with an impressive comeback.

Lukasz Piszczek unleashed a powerful shot from long range that sailed into the top corner in the 17th minute to make it 1-1. Dortmund turned up the heat in the second half and eventually found the precious goal as captain Sebastian Kehl netted the winner in the 63rd minute, benefiting from Christoph Metzelder's error to send Dortmund on the way to their title win.