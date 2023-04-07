Burnley are BACK in the Premier League! Vincent Kompany's Clarets secure promotion with victory over Middlesbrough

Burnley secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough on Friday.

Burnley confirm promotion to the Premier League

Secured top-flight return with Middlesbrough win

Kompany will manage in top flight next season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Clarets knew their top-flight status would be restored if they beat Boro and Luton failed to win against Millwall. Earlier in the day, the Hatters slipped to a draw at The Den, which opened the door for Vincent Kompany's side to clinch promotion. They duly delivered, with goals from Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts cancelling out Chuba Akpom's penalty to give them a 2-1 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Burnley have been the standout team in the Championship this season, with Kompany tweaking their playing style while consistently getting results. The Clarets have lost just twice all season and currently enjoy an 11-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United. Kompany only needs a few more victories to secure the first silverware of his burgeoning managerial career, with the Belgian already attracting interest from bigger English clubs.

DID YOU KNOW? No Championship side have averaged more possession per game than Burnley this season, while only one team (Everton) averaged less than them during Sean Dyche's final Premier League season in charge.

WHAT NEXT? Kompany will be insisting his charges remain focussed on the task in hand - securing the Championship title. In the longer-term, he will be working hard to keep hold of Southampton loanee Nathan Tella, who has starred for the Clarets this season, as well as strengthening his squad with several other signings.