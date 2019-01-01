Burkina Faso forward Pitroipa retires from international duty

The Paris FC attacker represented the Stallions at five Africa Cup of Nations finals

Burkina Faso forward Jonathan Pitroipa has ended his international career with the Stallions after 13 years.

The 33-year-old made over 70 appearances for the West African nation from 2006, featuring in five finals in that time.

He was named Player of the Tournament at the 2013 finals in as the Stallions narrowly missed out on the title with a runners-up finish.

Four years later, the frontman was pivotal in Burkina Faso finishing third at the continental showpiece.

"Of course, the decision was very difficult to make, but it's time for me to write another page of my life," he wrote on Facebook

"These years spent with the national team have been incredibly emotional and above all an incredible life experience.

"I would first like to thank my teammates, supporters, people involved near and far and without forgetting my loved ones, my family who made this adventure so special.

"I am proud to have put on the jersey and have contributed to writing the most beautiful pages in the history of Burkina Faso football."

In addition, he stated how he aspires to develop football in his country in the coming years.

"I hope I can continue to bring my experience to my young talented brothers, so that in turn, they make us dream, by raising the colours of our dearest nation," he continued.

"I will be very honoured to continue to contribute outside the field, to the progress of Burkina Faso football."

Pitroipa’s club career has seen him play for German clubs, and Hamburg before moving to French side Stade Rennais. He moved to the United Arab Emirates where he played for Al Jazira and Al-Nasr thereafter signing for Belgian outfit Antwerp for a brief spell.

Pitroipa signed for current club Paris FC in the summer of 2018 and has made 46 appearances for the Paris-based club, scoring three times.