'More bullsh*t and more a*sholes' - Luis Rubiales fires back at critics after Spanish FA chief kissed and grabbed Barcelona star Jennifer Hermoso after World Cup win

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has blasted back at “bullsh*t” critics of his actions at the Women’s World Cup, which saw him kiss Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales formed part of wild celebrations for Spain as they edged out England 1-0 during an epic final showdown in Sydney.

He was on stage during the medal presentation and sparked controversy when grabbing and kissing victorious members of Jorge Vilda’s squad.

Rubiales has now sought to defend his behaviour, while pointing out that he was caught up in the emotion of a historic occasion.

He has told El Partidazo of his passionate clinch with Barcelona star Hermoso: “It's a peak of two friends celebrating something. We're not here for bullsh*t. Me, with everything I've been through, more bullsh*t and more as*holes, no.

“Let's ignore it and enjoy the good stuff and don't even tell me things about losers who can't see [the positive].

“It is a thing without evil. If there are fools, let them continue with their nonsense. There are more fools than windows. Let's pay attention to those who are not fools. It is something without evil and nonsense.”

Rubiales added to Radio Marca: “The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere.

“When two people have an insignificant show of affection, we cannot pay attention to idiocy. We are champions, and with that, I stay.”

Hermoso said shortly after the incident in question: “I did not enjoy that”, but she has now spoken out in defence of Rubiales.

She has said through AFP and the Spanish Football Federation: “It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings.

“The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.

“A gesture of friendship and gratitude cannot be gone over so much, we have won a World Cup and we are not going to deviate from what is important.”

Olga Carmona scored the only goal for Spain against the spirited Lionesses, with it later revealed that her father had passed away shortly before the biggest moment in her footballing career.