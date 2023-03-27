Oleksandr Zinchenko admits that Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka is “one of” the best players in the Premier League on current form.

Gunners forward starring for Premier League leaders

Has also been among the goals for England

Club colleagues impressed at Emirates Stadium

WHAT HAPPENED? There a number of leading lights illuminating the English top-flight at present, with the likes of Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford starring in 2022-23 for Manchester rivals City and United respectively. Saka sits among that illustrious company after helping Arsenal to sustain a title challenge, with the 21-year-old recording personal-best returns of 13 goals and 10 assists this term – while also finding the target for England in a 2-0 victory over Ukraine in Euro 2024 qualification.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zinchenko, who was on the wrong end of that result at Wembley Stadium, has told reporters when asked if Saka is the best player around at the moment: “In the Premier League? I'm not the guy who is going to judge but he is one of them for sure. I hope he is on this form for the rest of the season because he is such an important player for Arsenal as we have 10 more finals to go.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka helped England to get the better of Ukraine when taking their latest step towards the next European Championships, with Zinchenko admitting that friendships had been put on hold for 90 minutes. He added: “He is an amazing player, we know that. He is on fire at the moment, there are no friends on the pitch and unfortunately he beat me. In these kind of games, big players decide the game.”

WHAT NEXT? Zinchenko and Saka will be club colleagues again on Saturday when Arsenal – who hold an eight-point lead at the Premier League summit – return to domestic action with a home date against Leeds.