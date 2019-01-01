Buffon undergoing medical ahead of stunning return to Juventus

The legendary keeper is preparing to link up with the Bianconeri again after one season away at PSG, with the 41-year-old set to sign a 12-month deal

Gianluigi Buffon has arrived at ’ medical facility ahead of his stunning return to the champions.

Sources close to a remarkable move revealed to Goal back in June that a deal to take the Bianconeri legend back to Turin was being considered .

Just 12 months have passed since Buffon bid an emotional farewell to Juve when the decision was taken to move on at the end of his contract after spending 17 memorable years with the club.

seized the opportunity to snap up a modern-day icon on a short-term deal in the summer of 2018, however, Buffon spent just one season with the title holders.

He is now 41 years of age, but has no desire to hang up his gloves and is ready to retrace his steps back to .

It is understood that the World Cup-winning goalkeeper will sign a one-year contract with Juve once he has completed all of the necessary physical assessments.

📍 Time to check into JMedical pic.twitter.com/hmmC6P9yud — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 4, 2019

If, as expected, an agreement with Buffon goes through, then he will become the latest addition of a productive summer for Juventus.

Despite having secured an eighth successive Serie A crown in 2018-19, the Bianconeri are not resting on their laurels and they are making every effort to ensure that they are even stronger next term.

Massimiliano Allegri has departed the dugout, but Maurizio Sarri is expected to slip seamlessly into a high-profile coaching post and he is set to have a wealth of international talent at his disposal.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the charge once more, but will be aided by a star-studded supporting cast.

Aaron Ramsey has completed his move to Turin from as a free agent.

Adrien Rabiot has also been acquired to bolster the midfield ranks , with the international linking up with Juve after running down his deal at PSG.

Matthijs de Ligt could become the next notable addition to the ranks at the Allianz Stadium, with the Bianconeri leading the chase for Ajax’s much sought-after teenage centre-half .

Plenty of other moves are also being mooted, with it suggested that efforts could be made to bring Paul Pogba back to Turin from a testing three-year spell at .