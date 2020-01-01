Buffon set for talks with Juventus over future, confirms agent

The Italian legend is currently undecided over his playing future but has shown few signs of slowing down

Gianluigi Buffon will meet with champions in March to discuss his future, according to agent Silvano Martina.

Aged 42, Buffon has showed no signs of slowing down after returning to Juve on a one-year deal following a single-season spell with giants .

Buffon, who surpassed Paolo Maldini for most games at club level, has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Maurizio Sarri's Juve this season.

Second choice behind goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Martina was asked about Buffon's future and conceded the situation is still up in the air.

"I don't know what he will do. I don't think he knows. We will meet with the club at the end of March and we will see," Martina told Tuttosport.

" He is happy, he's 42 years old, but seeing him doing so well, fit and healthy means that he's looked after himself.

"He spoke many years ago and said that he would stop at 32, and I told him to wait once he got there. He had a beautiful season in Paris, Fabio Paratici often came to see his matches.

"He's had many requests, but when Juve came calling, it was the best option for his family."

In December last year, Buffon declared his focus was very much on the present as he shelved talk of a possible retirement this season.

"The reason why I keep playing is that, together with my team-mates and the club, I can still give myself many beautiful emotions, which are worth living," Buffon told Sky Sport Italia.

"The thing that interests me most, more than the games I play, is the role I think I can play here at Juve.

"As for the future, I let life show me the way. Right now, I would be doing myself wrong if I thought about stopping because I feel like a point of reference regardless of the matches I'm playing."

Juve – three points clear atop the Serie A table – host in Turin on Sunday.

Sarri's side fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli last time out having previously won five straight matches in all competitions.