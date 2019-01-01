Buffon considers taking year off after rejecting PSG offer

The 41-year-old goalkeeper has revealed his reasons for turning down an "attractive offer" of another 12 months at Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Buffon could spend a year out of football after turning down 's lucrative offer of a second season because he did not want to watch from the bench.

legend Buffon parted ways with the champions following the end of his maiden campaign in .

The 41-year-old agreed with the club not to pursue the option of a further 12 months despite having the opportunity to take up an extension at Parc des Princes.

Buffon, who spent 17 years at giants , has since been linked with a return to former club , while Primeira Liga side are reportedly considering him as a potential replacement for Iker Casillas.

But the World Cup winner's interest in pursuing coaching or a possible director of football role means he is in no rush to decide on the next move.

"PSG told me five months ago that I would be the second goalkeeper next season," Buffon told Corriere dello Sport.

"I had plenty of time to think about it and I came to the conclusion that this was not for me, so I gave up a lot of money and a one-year option.

"Their request was absolutely legitimate, understandable and was an attractive offer.

"However, at the age of 41, I have this almost physiological need to feel sensations. Emotions translate into energy, dreams, the feeling of being part of something.

"Today I find myself in a situation like last summer, in an extraordinary state of serenity, in a state of total relaxation where everything is open and it could all end in twelve months or in fifteen days.

"Some good proposals have arrived, but if I don't have the right motivation I can decide to take a year all for myself, all mine. One year of education."

Buffon made 25 appearances for PSG in all competitions as they lifted the Ligue 1 title but were knocked out of the at the last-16 stage and eliminated from the Coupe de La Ligue quarter-finals. They also failed to defend their Coupe de France crown, losing to in the final.