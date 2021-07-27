Brobbey: Ghana target reveals his goal objective at RB Leipzig after Ajax departure

The 19-year-old opens up on his targets for the 2021-22 term, having swapped Johan Cruyff Stadium for Red Bull Arena

New RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey reveals he has set a target of 12 goals for himself this season.

The Netherlands-born forward of Ghanaian descent has linked up with the German side for the first time ahead of the upcoming Bundesliga season, having sealed an initial agreement with the club in March while with Dutch giants Ajax.

"It feels great to be here. The training ground is in a great location and the scenery in the surrounding area is beautiful,” Brobbey told his new club’s official website.

“The first two sessions were intense but good. I want to prove myself during training and work hard.

“I know that there’s a lot of competition amongst the strikers and that we have some strong players in Yussuf Poulsen, Andre Silva and Alexander Sorloth.

“But, in the end, it’s the coach who decides and I want to be picked to play as many games as possible. My goal for the season is to score at least 12 goals!”

Brobbey made his senior debut just last season, coming on as a substitute and scoring in Ajax’s 5-2 victory over Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch Eredivisie.

He went on to finish the term with three goals in 12 league outings.

"Scoring goals is my job! That’s the role I see for myself within the team and one that I want to take on,” said, the 19-year-old.

“That’s why I always look for the most direct path to goal. I don’t think the comparisons to Romelu Lukaku are that far-fetched.

“He’s also a player that I watch a lot and learn from. He has a lot of strength and always wants to score. I’d also list Didier Drogba as one of my idols.”

Brobbey was born to Ghanaian parents in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam, making him eligible to play international football for the four-time African champions.

At the moment, however, the striker is a member of the Dutch U21 side, having also played for the country of his birth at U15, U16 and U17 levels.

He has officially been approached by the Ghana Football Association over a possible switch of international allegiance.