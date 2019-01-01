Brisbane Roar 2 Wellington Phoenix 1: Bautheac brace snaps losing streak

Brisbane Roar dented Wellington Phoenix's hopes of a top-four finish in the A-League as Eric Bautheac commanded the spotlight.

Eric Bautheac struck a classy brace before being sent off late on as Brisbane Roar resisted Wellington Phoenix's fightback to win 2-1 at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

French winger Bautheac netted twice in five first-half minutes - the opener a sublime solo effort - to lift the home side to their first victory in five matches and fourth of a difficult A-League season.

The former Nice and man slalomed past several defenders to open the scoring in the 37th minute and then tucked away a clever Dylan Wenzel-Halls pass, only to undo some of his good work by receiving a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time.

Steven Taylor had given Mark Rudan's men hope of avoiding a second successive loss when his commanding header from Alex Rufer's corner reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute.

Substitute Cillian Sheridan hit the post from just inside the box in the 89th minute and that proved Phoenix's best chance for an equaliser despite Bautheac's dismissal.

The result harms Wellington's hopes of securing a top-four finish, with Adelaide United and Melbourne City close on their heels.