Brighton troll Man Utd with viral post-match tweet

The Seagulls have now beaten United twice in quick succession, having previously defeated them 4-0 back in May

Brighton toasted their 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday by trolling the Red Devils on social media. Prior to kick off, the Seagulls had never won at Old Trafford but they raced into a two-goal lead before half time thanks to a Pascal Gross brace and held on to win.

After the game, Brighton rubbed salt in the wounds of their opponents by poking fun at United's misfortune on Twitter in a post that has received well over 150,000 likes.

What did Brighton tweet at full time?

This jibe will have stung even worse in the red half of Manchester after Man City got their title defence off to the perfect start just hours after United's defeat.

Erling Haaland enjoyed a dream debut against West Ham, netting both goals in his side's 2-0 win. He admitted his frustration that he did not register a hat-trick - though his performance was still impressive.

What did Erik ten Hag say about United's defeat?

"We made mistakes on the ball and organization mistakes in defending," the manager reflected to reporters after the match. "We have to take the lessons and learn quickly from it.

"Brighton are a decent team, all the compliments, but I look to my team and we should not give two easy goals away."

He added: "Definitely a setback and real disappointment. I knew from the start it would not be easy.

"It is clear to see the second half we were better in midfield with Eriksen down and Ronaldo up. We created and Rashford had two good chances, it is a shame we did not score.

"I am not satisfied, totally not. We lost and it was not necessary. We should do better."