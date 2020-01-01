'I didn't get to say goodbye' - Brewster on 'weird' return to Liverpool and why Milner was his Reds role model

The 20-year-old swapped the Reds for Sheffield United just over three weeks ago and is relishing a reunion, taking inspiration from his club hero

Rhian Brewster has admitted that it will be a strange occasion when he makes his return to this weekend in the Premier League, with the striker revealing that he didn't have a chance to say his farewells before he left Anfield earlier this month.

The 20-year-old, who swapped Merseyside to become the Blades' club record signing just over three weeks ago, is set to revisit his old stomping ground with his new club on Saturday as they continue to search for their first win of the new season.

The youth star, who won the Golden Boot three years ago during the Young Lions' triumphant FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign, was afforded limited opportunities under Jurgen Klopp, despite his manager's appreciation, due to the club's stacked attacking roster.

Having spent last term on loan with in the Championship, Brewster made his debut as a substitute against but could be set for his first start against his former teammates, including his club role model James Milner.

Speaking ahead of his prospective reunion, the forward acknowledged that his time at Liverpool, who he signed for as a youngster from in 2015, brought him invaluable experience and a work ethic he intends to cherish, adding that he is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces again.

"It’s going to be a bit weird," the attacker told the Daily Mail. "But it will be a nice moment, just to see everybody. I didn’t get to say goodbye because [the transfer] happened so quick. Not one person slacks off [at Liverpool] and I’ll always remember that.

"[Take] James Milner. He’s in his 30s and still going strong. That’s for a reason; because he is always in the gym, eating right, doing everything he can to be the best. That’s one thing that I’ll 100 per cent take from Liverpool and James Milner.

"I would 100 per cent take that [longevity] and look what he is doing in his 30s and [think] why can’t I do that? The standards, they set the bar very high and that’s something I will never forget and hopefully people looking at me, when I’m older they will hopefully feel the same way."