Brentford vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Brentford vs Chelsea on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Chelsea will take on Brentford in their tenth Premier League match of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. Graham Potter's Blues have won their last five games in all competitions and will be confident about fetching three points from this midweek fixture.

Chelsea will also want to make it five Premier League wins in a row under their new boss. The Blues have only conceded one goal during this run and Brentford have an uphill task on their hands if they want to break down the side from Stamford Bridge.

The Bees find themselves in tenth place on the league table with only one win from their last four matches. They've scored 18 goals from 10 matches so far - three more than the Blues' tally from nine matches. Thomas Frank will he hoping to snatch the points away from high-flying Chelsea when the two teams meet at the Gtech Community Stadium.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Brentford vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Brentford vs Chelsea Date: October 19, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET / 12:00am IST (Oct 20) Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), Brentford vs Chelsea can be watched on NBC Sports.

The game between Brentford and Chelsea is being streamed on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NBC Sports, Universo, USA Network NBC Sports UK N/A Amazon Prime Video India Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD Disney+Hotstar, Jio TV

Brentford squad and team news

Ankle injuries will keep Thomas Strakosha and Aaron Hickey out of Brentford's matchday squad for Chelsea's visit.

Pontus Jansson and Christian Norgaard will also be unavailable for selection.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Position Players Goalkeepers Raya, Cox, Strakosha Defender Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Goode, Racic, Hickey, Mee Midfielders Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, WIssa, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Damsgaard Forwards Canos, Ghoddos, Toney, Valencia, Dervisoglu, Lewis-Potter

Chelsea squad & team news

Graham Potter has confirmed that he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Chelsea's trip to Brentford.

Wesley Fofana, Reece James and N'Golo Kante are the long-term absentees for the Blues.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Mount; Aubameyang.