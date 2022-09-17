Brentford vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal get back to action in the Premier League when they take on Brentford on Sunday at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Gunners are at the top of the pile with 15 points from six matches, however, they stumbled in their previous league outing against Manchester United and will look to get back to winning ways to maintain their lead in the number one position.
Meanwhile, the hosts will be full of confidence as they head into this fixture on the back of a convincing 5-2 win over Leeds United. They are ninth in the table with an equal number of points from six matches.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Brentford vs Arsenal date & kick-off time
Game:
Brentford vs Arsenal
Date:
September 18, 2022
Kick-off:
12pm BST / 7:00am ET / 4:30pm IST
Venue:
Gtech Community Stadium
How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online
Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event will each have the game between Brentford and Arsenal in the UK, with Sky Go providing the live streaming service.
Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well in Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Sky Go
US
USA Network
|NBCSports.com.
India
Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD
Hotstar
Brentford team news and squad
The Bees will miss the services of Christian Norgaard and Ethan Pinnock, however they will hope that Sergi Canos will be declared fit to feature in the game.
Former Arsenal player Josh Dasilva might start but Thomas Frank will have to choose between him and Shandon Baptiste.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Raya, Cox, Strakosha
Defenders
Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Goode, Racic, Hickey, Mee
Midfielders
Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, WIssa, Onyeka, Mbeumo, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Janelt, Damsgaard
Forwards
Canos, Ghoddos, Toney, Valencia, Dervisoglu, Lewis-Potter
Arsenal team news and squad
The Gunners will be overjoyed to have the services of Thomas Partey available again as the Ghanaian has started to train with the team, although it is entirely up to Mikel Arteta whether he chooses to risk the player from the start.
However, they will still miss Reiss Nelson, and Mohamed Elneny who are long-term absentees, while Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares remain doubtful. Oleksandr Zinchenko has also sustained a muscular injury which might rule him out.
"We have to wait until tomorrow to make that decision, where he (Zinchenko) was on that moment and what we have decided to do for international week, doesn’t mean that we are going to say the same for the weekend, so it’s something we will address tomorrow," stated the manager.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ramsdale, Turner, Hilson.
Defenders
White, Magalhaes, Saliba, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko.
Midfielders
Tierney, Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith.
Forwards
Jesus, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Marquinhos.