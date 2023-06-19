Welcome back! Brendan Rodgers returns to Celtic as manager on three-year deal

Celtic have confirmed that Brendan Rodgers has succeeded Ante Postecoglou and signed a three-year deal with the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rodgers has completed his return to Celtic Park just two months after being sacked by Leicester City. The 50-year-old won seven trophies in his previous spell at Celtic before leaving for the Foxes.

"Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce that Brendan Rodgers has been appointed the club’s new Football Manager on a three-year contract," read a club statement. "Brendan previously managed the club to phenomenal success, winning consecutive domestic Trebles and in addition delivering the most famous of Invincible seasons."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Celtic will be hoping Rodgers can deliver more success after achieving back-to-back domestic troubles before his departure in 2019. The club also confirmed that John Kennedy will stay at the club and work as assistant manager to Rodgers along with first-team coaches Stevie Woods, Gavin Strachan and Harry Kewell.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am really delighted to return to Celtic and I am hugely excited by this great opportunity. When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family," he said. "We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans."

WHAT NEXT? Rodgers will hold a media conference later this week to discuss his return and will then look ahead to the new campaign. The Hoops are due to head to Japan and South Korea for their 2023 pre-season tour.