'Brazil vs Messi' - Argentina lampooned for letting down Barcelona star in Copa America semi-final

The Argentine superstar once again cut a frustrated figure on Tuesday as his side were beaten out of the Copa America by their rivals

star Lionel Messi tried his best to steal the show but a poor overall performance from has seen triumph 2-0 in their Copa America semi-final.

Brazil opened the scoring in the 19th minute via striker Gabriel Jesus with Messi doing his best to get his nation back in the contest.

Having admitted to struggling so far this Copa America , the Barcelona man looked back to his best in Belo Horizonte but his teammates failed to stand up next to him.

Argentina's best chance of the first-half came after a great run from the 32-year-old with Sergio Aguero ultimately having his shot blocked at the far post rather than squaring the ball for his captain.

In the second-half, Messi would then hit the woodwork before passing the rebound across the face of goal with no blue and white shirt there to tap it home.

Brazil's second goal then came on the counter after a promising attack from Messi with the Argentine captain once again unable to inspire his nation to silverware and football fans around the world sympathising with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Article continues below

Against Brazil, Messi created a game-high four chances and boasted the best passing accuracy in the final third.

The 32-year-old has always struggled to pick up silverware with Argentina having only won the 2005 U-20 World Cup and a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics with his nation.

He infamously retired from international duty after losing the Copa America final in 2016 on penalties to and may regret his decision to come back having now suffered more heartbreak.