Brazil vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Neither of the South American giants has hit their best ahead of the 2019 Copa America, but one will progress to face Chile or Peru in the final

Copa America hosts will tackle great rivals in the first semi-final of the 2019 edition in Belo Horizonte.

Tite’s Selecao have not been entirely convincing as they have reached the final four, and though they are undefeated struggled past Paraguay on penalties after a scoreless draw last Thursday.

Argentina, meanwhile, have been criticised throughout this tournament but are the only semi-finalists who did not need spot kicks to progress. Goals from Lautaro Martinez and Giovanni Lo Celso gave them a 2-0 win over , though again it was a performance that left much to be desired.

Which of these misfiring giants will make the final?

Squads & Team News

Position Brazil squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Cassio, Ederson Defenders Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marquinhos, Filipe Luis, Alex Sandro, Dani Alves, Eder, Fagner Midfielders Casemiro, Arthur, Coutinho, Allan, Fernandinho, Paqueta, Willian Forwards Neres, Jesus, , Firmino, Richarlison

Brazil have Casemiro back from suspension, with the star set to go immediately into the starting XI at the expense of Allan. Fernandinho remains an injury doubt, so Arthur should start.

Richarlison remains a doubt due to illness.

Possible Brazil starting XI: Alisson; Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Luis; Arthur, Casemiro; Jesus, Coutinho, ; Firmino

Position Argentina squad Goalkeepers Armani, Marchesin, Andrada Defenders Foyth, Tagliafico, Saravia, Pezzella, Funes Mori, Casco, Otamendi Midfielders Paredes, Pereyra, Acuna, Di Maria, Pizarro, De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso Forwards Aguero, Messi, Suarez, Dybala, Lautaro Martinez

Although there have been rumours suggesting Sergio Aguero could be dropped, Lionel Scaloni has moved to emphatically deny these. Indeed, it may well be that Argentina go with an unchanged side.

Possible Argentina starting XI: Armani; Foyth, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Acuna; Messi; Martinez, Aguero

Match Preview

The tension is rising in Brazil ahead of the climax of the 2019 Copa America. The national team’s comparatively lamentable performance in international competition means that there is pressure on this side – hot favourites to win the tournament at its outset – to fulfil their destiny, but indifferent performances have failed to reassure fans or coach Tite that they are capable of going all the way.

Indeed, the coach has admitted to having sleepless nights ahead of the semi-final clash with Argentina, doubtless haunted by performances against Venezuela and that were both thoroughly indifferent and both ended in scoreless draws through 90 minutes.

“I couldn't sleep properly, I'm not Superman, I'm the way I am and I can deal with that,” he explained on Monday. “Yesterday I woke up at 3.15 am, I was thinking about what I'm going to do.”

Unlike their previous opponents, Brazil will have to tackle a world-class force in this game in the form of Lionel Messi – a player who cannot be entirely contained, the coach has argued.

“You can't eliminate Messi, you might be able to reduce what he can do but you can't neutralise a player of that level, just as you can't neutralise Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Willian, David Neres - at some point, they will produce something,” he said.

If Messi is still feared in Brazil, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has been forced to defend the five-time Ballon d’Or winner after a tournament that has yet to be touched by his magic.

“We’re used to him scoring three goals per match or for him to take out five players from the opposition, but I’m more than happy with him,” he said. “The players have so much support for Leo that at times they say they want to be champions more for him than themselves.

“There’s no doubt the best player in the history of football is missing a trophy with the Argentina national team and it’s for that reason his team-mates say things like that.”

Argentina, meanwhile, have a formidable record when it comes to playing in semi-finals, having won 12 of their previous 13 trips to the last four. Among these was a blistering 4-0 win over the USA in the 2016 Copa America, a match in which Messi starred.

A repeat performance in one of international football’s biggest fixtures would be most welcome.