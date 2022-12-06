Brazil squad send get well soon message to legend Pele after cruising into World Cup quarter-finals
- Pele admitted to hospital on Saturday
- Watched Brazil's 4-1 win from hospital bed
- Players gave touching tribute post-match
WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar escaped down the tunnel at the full-time whistle to collect a banner eulogising one of the game's greatest ever players. It was confirmed on Saturday that the 82-year-old had been admitted to hospital over concerns for his health, although Pele'sdaughters denied that he is "ready to say goodbye" just yet.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The tribute from Brazil's players matched those from fans around the ground, as Pele himself tweeted that he would be watching from his hospital bed. Brazil's all-time top scorer saw Neymar go one step closer to his record of 77 goals as well as a sublime Richarlison strike for their third of the match, in what was a near-complete performance from the Canarinha that blew away a debilitated South Korea side.
WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? After a hallmark display from the tournament favourites, Brazil set up a quarter-final clash with 2018 finalists Croatia on Friday.
Editors' Picks
- Brace yourselves for Bellingham versus Mbappe! England winners, losers and ratings as Three Lions teenager sweeps Senegal aside
- Watch out, Oli - Mbappe's coming for your record! France winners, losers and ratings as PSG superstar overshadows Giroud's big night
- Messi's best games for Argentina: From tearing the USMNT apart to salvaging World Cup qualification
- Eight goals for Chelsea! Women's Super League winners and losers as the title race heats up