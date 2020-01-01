Brandt can easily play for Barcelona or Real Madrid if he reaches his full potential, says former coach

The world is the attacker's oyster if he continues to apply himself and push his limits at the Westfalenstadion, according to an ex-trainer

A move to or “would be possible without any problems” for 's Julian Brandt, according to his former coach Dirk Kunert, but only if the international reaches 100 per cent of his potential.

Brandt joined Dortmund from in 2019 for a reported fee of €25 million (£22m/$27m) and has helped Lucien Favre's side to second in the table, just four points behind leaders .

And while Brandt continues to impress, Kunert, who trained the Germany international during his time with 's Under-19s, believes that there is still potential to be unlocked in a player he feels can reach the very top of the game.

More teams

“I don't always have the feeling that he's really playing at 100%, that he's fully showing his potential,” Kunert told Goal and SPOX . “He can do much more, I'm sure of it.

“Sure, he plays for one of the best clubs in Germany and for the national team, but even before that I thought to myself from time to time: 'Man, if he can reach 100%, a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona would be possible without any problems for Jule'.

“But he's still young and has time to work on himself. If he continues to work as hard as he does now, I don't see any limit for him.”

Kunert added: “He's working harder than before because the level at Dortmund is higher than at Leverkusen and you have to work harder to be successful. I'm not saying he was lazy, he never was, but sometimes, when things weren't going so well, you had to tickle him a bit and ask what's wrong.

“Then he'd grab the ball and show off his skills. He's a special guy, not one to shy away from responsibility or let his head drop, but just someone who likes to do his own thing. He's a bit cheeky, but that's a good thing, especially with attacking players.”

Primarily a winger earlier in his career, Leverkusen boss Peter Bosz opted to shift the 24-year-old in field, deploying Brandt as more of a central attacking midfielder alongside Kai Havertz.

That positional tweak has largely stayed the same at Dortmund, and Kunert feels that Brandt's intelligence and ability to read the game means he's perfectly suited to that role.

Article continues below

“He played mainly on the wings with us because his first touch was outstanding and he always passed his opponents quickly and finished on goal. But as the past few years have shown, he is a player who needs to play as a central midfielder.

“He loves the double passes, the chipped balls and even those back-heeled passes like last weekend against [when he set up Thorgan Hazard's assist for Erling Haaland].

“[He is] extremely clever, armed with an unbelievable understanding of space and time and the talent of making his team-mates look good.”