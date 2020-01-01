Braithwaite inherits No.9 shirt at Barcelona following Suarez departure

The Danish striker has been given the opportunity to fill the boots of a former Camp Nou talisman who made his way to Atletico Madrid last month

Martin Braithwaite has officially inherited the No.9 shirt at following Luis Suarez's departure.

Suarez completed a €6 million (£5m/$7m) move to from Barca on September 23, bringing to an end a hugely successful spell at Camp Nou.

The Uruguayan got his hands on 13 trophies during his time in Barcelona, and scored a total of 198 goals in 283 games, but ended up leaving the club in controversial fashion.

Ronald Koeman told Suarez he would not be in his plans for the 2020-21 campaign upon his appointment as the Blaugrana's new head coach in August, and he subsequently pushed to be released from his contract.

The 33-year-old initially agreed personal terms with Juventus before negotiations broke down because Barca refused to pay his full annual salary through to next summer.

The Spanish giants eventually ended up allowing Suarez to join a main Liga rival in Atletico, but six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was among those to voice his frustration at the club for forcing out a talismanic figure.

Barca weren't able to bring in a replacement for Suarez or indeed any kind of attacking reinforcements before Monday's transfer deadline, with a proposed deal for 's Memphis Depay ultimately falling through due to a lack of funds.

Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele now make up Koeman's forward line along with Braithwaite, who secured a surprise emergency switch to Camp Nou from in February.

Our 2020/21 first team squad numbers are set! 💪🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/MeFcJPDyN8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 6, 2020

Despite the fact the forward has yet to feature for Barca in 2020-21, he has been passed down the jersey which Suarez quickly made his own after joining the club from in 2014.

It had been suggested in the Spanish media that Braithwaite had asked for Messi's No.10 shirt earlier this summer, having seen the Blaugrana captain hand in a transfer request following a humiliating 8-2 loss to in last season's quarter-finals.

The 29-year-old angrily dismissed the reports, however, telling Danish newspaper BT last month: "What do people think themselves?

"Of course I did not go to the club and ask for Messi's number. It would be so disrespectful.

"I really feel that the people who come up with these kinds of stories lack respect for a lot of people."

Braithwaite will be in line for his first appearance of the campaign when Barca take in a trip to after the international break, while Suarez and Atletico face a tough away fixture against .