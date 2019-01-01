Bournemouth vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Mauricio Pochettino's side can secure their place in next season's Champions League should they beat the Cherries away from home

With a tough task to topple and reach the final ahead of them, will first have the chance to secure their place in Europe's top club competition for next season when they face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will secure at least fourth place by toppling the Cherries, with fifth-placed being unable to catch their rivals in their final two games should Spurs gain all three points.

Heung-Min Son could feature in the starting XI, although Pochettino will undoubtedly have one eye on the return leg of the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe's side, meanwhile, have seen their season blighted by injury but are at the very least assured of safety and will be looking to send their fans into the off-season with a win from their last home game of the campaign.

Game Bournemouth vs Tottenham Date Saturday, May 4 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30am EST

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be shown on NBC Sports Live and streamed on NBCSports.com.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Live NBCSports.com

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and streamed on the Sky Go app.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Bournemouth players Goalkeepers Boruc, Begovic, Travers Defenders Ake, Mings, Simpson, Clyne, Smith, Mepham, Steve Cook Midfielders Pugh, Ibe, Ofoborh, Gosling, Lerma, Brooks, Hyndman Forwards Mousset, King, Wilson

Dan Gosling, Dominic Solanke and Adam Smith all face a race to be fit for the visit of Spurs after Eddie Howe confirmed they would be assessed late on.

Andrew Surman, Lewis Cook, Simon Francis, Diego Rico, Junior Stanislas and Charlie Daniels all remain long-term absentees.

Potential Bournemouth starting XI: Boruc; Clyne, Mepham, Cook, Ake; Lerma, Hyndman; King, Brooks, Fraser; Wilson.

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Davies Midfielders Dier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Marsh, Skipp, Lamela, Alli Forwards Llorente, Son

Tottenham will be able to recall Heung-Min Son after he missed the defeat to Ajax last time out due to suspension, though they are still without Harry Kane.

If Pochettino decides to start Son, Fernando Llorente could drop down to the bench to make way for the international.

Jan Vertonghen, meanwhile, is set to miss the game as a precaution following the head injury he suffered against the Dutch champions on Tuesday night.

Potential Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Wanyama, Dier; Lucas, Eriksen, Dele; Son.

Betting & Match Odds

Tottenham are odds-on favourites at 10/11 favourites to win with bet365 . Bournemouth are priced at 3/1, with a draw at the same price.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Faced with a trip to the knowing they have to overturn a 1-0 away-goal deficit to reach the Champions League final, Tottenham must first turn their focus to domestic concerns as they look to seal a spot at the top table of European football for next season.

Spurs will be able to confirm a top-four spot in the Premier League if they can overcome Bournemouth, with all three points meaning fifth-placed Arsenal would then be unable to catch them in their final two matches.

Lucas Moura has stated his belief that Spurs are still capable of booking their place in the Champions League final , urging them to match the spirit they showed to overcome in the quarters.

"The spirit against City was amazing, unbelievable. We need to play like that in Amsterdam," the Brazilian said .

"We went to the Etihad and played a very good game against City. We were strong mentally. Now we need to do the same: run, fight. I believe in my team-mates. Let's rest well now, prepare for the next game and believe always.

"You know Mauricio. He loves to touch our minds and to motivate. We have a lot of character. I think it would be foolish to write us off. We have proven that a lot of times this season."

Article continues below

Spurs will no doubt be expecting a tough afternoon against an injury-blighted Bournemouth, with the likes of Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson capable of causing the visitors problems.

Eddie Howe's side will be determined to give a good account of themselves, particularly after they were routed 5-0 in the reverse fixture late last year .

Goals from Christian Erikisen, Lucas, Son and Harry Kane gave the hosts a big win at Wembley on Boxing Day but it is likely to be a much more even contest at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.