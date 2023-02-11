Bournemouth vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

A struggling Bournemouth will take on a high-flying Newcastle United in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The hosts are involved in a relegation battle whereas the visitors are in a fight for a place in next season's Champions League.
Bournemouth's last win in any competition came eight games ago when they beat Everton back in November 2022. They will have to be at their very best to stop Newcastle who are currently fourth in the standings.
After an impressive start to the campaign, Newcastle United have dropped points four times in their last five Premier League fixtures and will have be wary of complacency when they take on the struggling hosts.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Bournemouth vs Newcastle date & kick-off time
Game:
Bournemouth vs Newcastle
Date:
February 11, 2023
Kick-off:
12.30pm ET, 5.30pm GMT, 11:00pm IST
Venue:
Vitality Stadium
How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on NBC Sports and Peacock.
The game has been selected for broadcast and live streaming on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NBC, Universo
UK
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Disney+ Hotstar
Bournemouth team news & squad
Bournemouth will be without several first team players including Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stephens, Junior Stanislas, Ryan Fredericks and David Brooks who remain sidelined due to injuries.
Lewis Cook, Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier are also doubts to feature in the game but are close to a return to the lineup.
Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Lerma, Billing; Ouattara, Traore, Anthony; Moore
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Travers, Neto, Randolph, Plain
Defenders
Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Zemura, Vina, Senesi, Zabarnyi
Midfielders
Lerma, Christie, Rothwell, Billing
Forwards
Moore, Anthony, Outtara, Semenyo, Traore
Newcastle United team news & squad
Bruno Guimaraes will miss Newcastle's clash against Bournemouth as he is on a three-game ban for his red card in the Carabao Cup clash against Southampton.
Matt Targett, Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo are the team's absentees due to injuries.
Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
Defenders
Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Dummett, Trippier, Ashby
Midfielders
Willock, Longstaff, Ritchie, Joelinton, Anderson, Gordon
Forwards
Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Almiron, Murphy, Fraser, Gordon, Isak