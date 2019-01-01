Bournemouth to cash in on Ryan Fraser in the midst of Arsenal interest

Bournemouth are unsure whether to cash in on winger Ryan Fraser this summer despite his contract nearing it’s final year.

The winger has had a fantastic season on the South Coast scoring seven and assisting 11 this campaign becoming one of the most productive players outside the top six in the process.

Making his name as a pacey, tricky yet hard-working winger the former star has gone from strength to strength whilst donning the Red and black of Bournemouth; aiding the club’s promotion to the Premier League in his first season, followed by avoiding the drop in the two seasons afterwards it is safe to say Fraser has lived up to expectations following his £400,000 move.

The diminutive Scotsman’s form has been so good that are said to be interested in signing the 25 year-old as Unai Emery continues his rebuild at the Emirates.

While most players would keep their cards close to their chest regarding a possible transfer Fraser spoke openly of his admiration for the Gunners as reported by Talksport.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s very nice,” he said.

“They are a huge club, a massive club.

“It means you are doing something right.”

Article continues below

With the winger so pivotal to the Cherries yet nearing the final year of his current deal Howe’s side will have a real conundrum on their hands. Do they sell one of their most productive players but earn millions or keep Fraser and risk losing him for free next summer?

Bournemouth offered the Scotsman a new deal last campaign yet the player rejected to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium, should he end his six year stay on the South Coast boss Howe will have a real job on their hands in replacing him.