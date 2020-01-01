Boufal’s solo strike named Southampton Goal of the Decade
Sofiane Boufal's solo goal against West Bromwich Albion in the 2017-18 season has been voted as Southampton's Goal of the Decade.
Boufal dazzled past five West Brom players before scoring the only goal that gave the Saints' 1-0 win in the Premier League fixture back in October 2017.
The goal was named the best in the English top-flight two seasons ago and it has been recognised as the best strike in the last 10 years after a poll that was conducted on Southampton's social media channels.
Boufal joined the Saints from Lille in 2016 and he is one of the key players in Ralph Hasenhuttl's set-up this campaign, playing 14 matches so far this term with two assists to his credit.
The 26-year-old will be aiming to help Southampton scale past Championship side Huddersfield Town in Saturday's FA Cup third-round fixture.