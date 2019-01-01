Boudaoui: Algerian federation responds to journalist’s abuse of Nice youngster

The 20-year-old was criticised by a member of the media following the player’s supposed refusal to grant interviews after Algeria’s game with DR Congo

The Algerian Football Federation (Faf) has condemned the abuse suffered by Hicham Boudaoui in the aftermath of 's 1-1 draw with DR Congo on Thursday night.

After the encounter in Blida, the Nice youngster supposedly ignored gathered journalists in the mixed zone, leading to one reporter taking exception to his snub.

The Federation has subsequently responded to the abuse by condemning the journalist responsible, before declaring how the players and staff are standing with the Nice midfielder.

“Following the allegation that Hichem Boudaoui refused to grant interviews after the game between the national team and DR Congo, the player was subject to appalling verbal abuse by a journalist,” FaF said in a statement.

“The aggressive nature of the criticism has angered the players and staff, who are all supporting the youngster.

“This attitude is more than reprehensible to one of our own, cannot be ignored by the Algerian Football Federation, and necessary measures will be taken to deal with the journalist responsible.”

Furthermore, the Federation indicated that players are not mandated to grant post-match interviews, even though they are often in the same vicinity with the media after games.

They also revealed the wrongdoer’s colleagues have distanced themselves from the transgressor as he went against the ethics of journalism.

“It is worth remembering that while players of both teams pass through the mixed zone, they are not obliged to give interviews if they do not wish to do so.

“Finally, several representatives of the national press gathered after the press conference of the coach [Djamel Belmadi] to denounce the inappropriate remarks of this journalist as his behaviour was an affront on his employer and the principles of journalism.”

Algeria play at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday, October 15 to conclude the African champions' international schedule.