Bouanga's double powers Saint-Etienne past Simon's Nantes

The Gabonese winger continued his fine goalscoring run in the French top-flight with a brace at Stade de la Beaujoire

Denis Bouanga scored two goals as defeated 3-2 in on Sunday.

Bouanga found the back of the net in each half of the game, to extend his tally to five goals in 13 league appearances this season.

With the visitors trailing 2-1 at the Stade de la Beaujoire, the 24-year-old scored the equaliser in the 34th minute before scoring the match-winning goal seven minutes after the hour-mark.

Bouanga was replaced by 's Assane Diousse in the 81st minute while Wahbi Khazri came on as a 57th-minute substitute.

's Moses Simon was in action for 90 minutes but could not help Nantes avoid a sixth league defeat this term.

Sunday's victory shot Saint-Etienne to third in the Ligue 1 table, level with second-placed on 21 points while Nantes dropped to ninth with 19 points after 13 games.