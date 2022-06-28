Botman completes £35 million transfer to Newcastle as Saudi-led spending spree on Tyneside continues

The defender becomes the latest piece in the club's rebuild ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season

Newcastle United have completed the £35 million ($42.9m) signing of Sven Botman from Lille, the club has announced.

Botman completed his medical on Tyneside on Tuesday before signing a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

Formal details are set to be concluded this week, at which point Botman will become the team's fourth signing of the summer after Alex Murphy, Matt Targett and Nick Pope.

Who is Sven Botman?

The 22-year-old defender joins Newcastle from Lille after two seasons with the French club.

He won the Ligue 1 title with Lille in 2020-21, featuring 47 times in all competitions and 37 times in the league.

Prior to his time at Lille, he rose through Ajax's academy, featuring for Jong Ajax and SC Heerenveen.

Internationally, Botman has featured for the Netherlands up to the U-21 level and was called up to the senior team in November but did not earn his first cap.

