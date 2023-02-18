Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Borussia Monchengladbach will want to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats when they take on Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga match on Saturday.
Watch Bayern Munich in action on ESPN+ today!
After three consecutive draws, Bayern have bounced back and registered four wins on the trot in all competitions. They will be confident of getting a result despite playing Monchengladbach away from home.
The visitors are 10th on the league table and have only one win from their last five matches. They will find it difficult to pose a threat to the visitors but will be hoping for a positive result in front of their home fans.
Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich
Date:
February 18, 2023
Kick-off:
9:30am ET / 2:30 pm GMT / 8:00pm IST
Venue:
Borussia Park
Where to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.
There will not be any live broadcast of this Bundesliga game in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, Bayern Munich's match can be watched live on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
N/A
N/A
US
N/A
India
N/A
Sony LIV
Borussia Monchengladbach team news and squad
Borussia Monchengladbach has no injury concerns ahead of their big league game against Bayern Munich.
Ramy Bensebaini, who missed the last game due to illness, is expected to return to the squad.
Borussia Monchengladbach predicted XI: Omlin; Scally, Itakura, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Weigl, Kone; Hofmann, Kramer, Plea; Thuram
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Omlin, Sippel, Brull, Dimmer
Defenders
Itakura, Friedrich, Lainer, Netz, Jantschke, Bensebaini, Scally, Elvedi
Midfielders
Kramer, Weigl, Wolf, Stindl, Kone, Ngoumou, Neuhaus, Froulo, Hofman, Conor
Forwards
Herrmann, Thuram, Plea, Italiano, Sanchez, Telailovic
Bayern Munich team news and squad
Sadio Mane, Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer and Noussair Mazraoui will miss Bayern's Bundesliga game against Borussia Monchengladbach.
Benjamin Pavard was sent off against PSG in the Champions League and could be rested for the Bundesliga fixture.
Bayern predicted XI: Sommer; Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Gnabry; Choupo-Moting
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sommer, Ulreich, Schenk
Defenders
De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies, Blind, Cancelo, Pavard, Stanisic, Sarr, Janitzek, Marusic
Midfielders
Goretzka, Muisala, Wanner, Ibrahimovic, Sane, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Muller, Tel, Choupo-Moting