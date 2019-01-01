Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko rules out Bayern transfer

The gifted 14-year-old striker insists he is happy at the Westfalenstadion amid ongoing transfer links to an arch-rival in the Bundesliga

youngster Youssoufa Moukoko has ruled out the possibility of joining , with it his desire to continue his development in familiar surroundings.

The teenage sensation has made waves for BVB at youth level since breaking into the U-17 squad at just 12 years of age.

Moukoko scored 40 goals in 28 games during his first full season for the side and he has managed to transfer that prolific form into the 2018-19 campaign.

The 14-year-old has contributed 36 goals and seven assists in 21 appearances for the U-17 team this term, averaging a goal every 45 minutes.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in luring the German to the Allianz Arena, but when responding to a fan on Instagram, he confirmed he has no intention of leaving Dortmund.

"I feel very well at BVB and have goals with BVB," Moukoko stated.

The young striker recently hit the headlines for penning a lucrative 10-year sponsorship deal with Nike, which could end up being worth a grand total of £8 million ($10m) with bonuses.

Moukoko is being groomed for a starring role at senior level and if he continues on his current trajectory, before long he will be starring in front of a packed out Westfalenstadion.

Dortmund could certainly benefit from more firepower up front in the coming years, as they aim to knock Bayern off their perch at the top of the table.

BVB have managed to push the Bavarians all the way in the title race this season, but with five matches remaining Lucien Favre's side are one point off the pace in second.

A huge away clash against is up next on Sunday, while Bayern host on Saturday.