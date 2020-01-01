Borussia Dortmund ink 3-year partnership with Japan's Iwate Grulla Morioka

The German club will assist the Japanese third tier side in developing its young talent for the next three years.

club (BVB) and Japanese side Iwate Grulla Morioka have inked a partnership agreement, which will see the Germans assisting the Japanese outfit in developing its young talent for three years.

BVB have embarked on similar partnerships in Singapore, , Malaysia, , and , with the aim of sharing its youth development knowledge with the rest of the world.

Iwate Grulla Morioka president Satoshi Miyano remarked: “BVB is a club with rich history, honours and owns one of the the best youth academies in the world. We are a young club and are eager to learn the philosophy and the BVB way of playing football, We really believe in a fruitful partnership.”

Benedikt Scholz, Head of International and New Business was quoted as saying: “We are excited to be partnering with Iwate Grulla Morioka as we already have a great partnership with NOVA DSA Football academy which also are the owners of the Japanese club. We are pleased and proud to extend and welcome another member to the BVB family."

BVB Asia Pacific, Managing Director Suresh Letchmanan echoed Scholz's sentiment: “Youth development is one of the key pillars of our club and we are delighted that in Iwate Grulla Morioka we can leverage our knowledge with another Asian club and create opportunities to make steps forward.”