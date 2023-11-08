'Borderline slander' - Jonas Eidevall slams Gareth Taylor for 'unacceptable' bullying accusations after Arsenal's WSL victory over Man City

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has responded to claims that he was 'bullying' the fourth official in the Gunners' win over Man City last week.

City boss Taylor accused Eidevall of 'bullying'

Arsenal coach has responded to claims

Gunners won crucial match-up 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? City head coach Gareth Taylor told BBC Sport after the game, which ended 2-1 to Arsenal, that Eidevall was "constantly at the fourth official" and that he thought it was "bullying". "That is always the same with him," he said.

WHAT THEY SAID: Eidevall has now responded to those comments, telling a press conference on Wednesday: "To be honest I was disappointed with the comments because there is no truth in them. I think the wording that Gareth used was borderline slander. Either he is not very good with the truth or he is not very good with the language but, either way, I do not think it was acceptable.

"I had a good professional dialogue with the officials during the game, I have not spoken to Gareth. I don’t think his comments are acceptable and I would expect him to reach out with an apology but I am not sure this is going to happen.

"I have no intention of going into any legal process or anything. I have no intention about this getting more of my energy than needed but I really do think it is unacceptable to say things about a fellow colleague that is not true. I think everyone who is at the game and can see my behaviour can also see that is not a single percentage of truth in that and I think that is quite sad to be honest. That’s why I think it is unacceptable.

"I don’t think I have ever had any behaviour during my career that would come close to the words Gareth Taylor used after the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taylor stood by his comments when speaking to reporters on Monday. "I think it was over the top - it's unnecessary," he said. "If it's a one off, it's fine. But if it's constant, constant all the time, then I think that's where it becomes a problem."

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal and Man City are both back in Women's Super League action on Sunday, the Gunners travelling to Leicester while City host Brighton.