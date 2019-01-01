Bordeaux’s Maja and Saint-Etienne’s Bouanga make Ligue 1 Team of the Week

The African stars have been rewarded for their impressive performances with a spot in the French top-flight's best XI players of the week

forward Josh Maja and star Denis Bouanga have been named in the Team of the Week.

The 20-year-old Nigerian forward Maja grabbed his first career hat-trick to help the Girondins secure a 6-0 demolition of on Tuesday.

His performance saw him join Super Eagles legends Peter Odemwingie, John Utaka, and Victor Agali on the exclusive list of Nigerians who have scored thrice in a match in the French top-flight.

Bouanga, meanwhile, produced a man-of-the-match display in their 4-1 victory against Nice at Stade Geoffroy Guichard on Wednesday.

The Gabonese forward scored twice in the encounter to help Claude Puel’s men end a three-game winless run and put behind them their elimination from the .

On the back of the showings, the African stars have been named among the best XI players in the French top-flight.

Les Marseillais en force dans le #11TypeFans de la J16 🔥



🤗 Bienvenue aux petits nouveaux @joshmaja et Wesley Fofana !



Quels joueurs de cette équipe seront encore présents dans le #11TypeFans de la J17 ? pic.twitter.com/Unkcok1fOE — Ligue 1 Conforama (@Ligue1Conforama) December 6, 2019

Maja and Bouanga will hope to maintain the impressive form when Bordeaux take on Olympique and Saint-Etienne slug it out with on Sunday.