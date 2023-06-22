Boost for Man Utd? Tottenham priced out of David Raya transfer race and will sign Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario instead

Manchester United have received a major boost in David Raya pursuit as Tottenham pull out of race and shift focus on Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario.

Man Utd & Spurs were vying for Raya

Spurs did not want to match the £40m price tag

Set sights on Vicario of Empoli

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have already reached a personal agreement with Vicario to sign a five-year contract which will see him stay in the Premier League outfit until 2028. The Lilly-whites had also agreed terms with Raya but Brentford's £40m demand was deemed to be too high for the keeper who has just over 12 months in his contract. Meanwhile, DiMarzio reports, Tottenham are already working on submitting an official bid which is set to be around £17.2m.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old keeper has 71 Serie A caps to his name and was also called up to the Italian national team in September 2022, but is yet to make his international debut with the Azzurri. He will be tasked to replace Tottenham's long-standing No. 1 Hugo Lloris, who is set to embark on a new challenge away from the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Tottenham pulling out, Manchester United have received a shot in the arm in their pursuit of Raya. It has been reported that the Red Devils are no longer confident that David De Gea will sign a new deal at Old Trafford after he was excluded from the initial list of retained players. The Spaniard's deal ends on June 30 and although the club continues to hold discussions with the player and his representatives in an attempt to tie him down, there has been no agreement as of now.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham should be able to complete the signing of Vicario in the next few days which will be their second signing of the season after getting loanee Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on a permanent transfer.