Boost for Tottenham as Sissoko returns to training ahead of Ajax showdown

The France international has been missing since the quarter-final second leg against Manchester City but trained on Monday

Moussa Sissoko has handed Mauricio Pochettino a selection boost ahead of ’s semi-final against .

The midfielder returned to training with the first team on Monday, two weeks after he limped out of Spurs’ quarter-final second leg victory against .

Defender Jan Vertonghen, who missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to West Ham, also trained as Pochettino put his team through their final paces before welcoming Ajax to north London on Tuesday.

Spurs confirmed on Monday that both Sissoko and Vertonghen will be assessed ahead of the semi-final, though Harry Kane, Harryt Winks, Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier will all miss out through injury.

Heung-min Son, scorer of three of Tottenham's four goals over the two legs against City, is suspended.

Pochettino confirmed that Kane, who was expected to miss the rest of the season after injuring ankle ligaments in the same game, has begun light training, and could yet play again this term – but only if Spurs overcome Ajax and reach the Champions League final.

Of Kane’s recovery, Pochettino said: “He’s doing well. He’s working and starting to run a bit inside.

“His rehab is so good but we cannot create an idea that we maybe cannot achieve. The most important thing is that he is in a good place and we’ll see what happens.”

When asked whether he would be fit to face Ajax in the return leg in Amsterdam on May 8, Pochettino said: “Will he? No chance? Oh, Jesus [Perez] says no chance.”

Spurs go into their first-ever Champions League semi-final off the back of a first defeat at their new stadium.

A goal from Michail Antonio gave West Ham a 1-0 win in N17 as Tottenham failed to take control of the race to finish in the Premier League top four.

Article continues below

They were aided later in the weekend after a defeat for arch rivals , who were thrashed 3-0 at Leicester, and a draw between and at Old Trafford, as the battle for fourth continued to be dogged by inconsistency.

Spurs need a single win from their final two games to be sure of playing in the Champions League nest season.